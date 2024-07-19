HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,418 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 282,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 50,675 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,035,000 after purchasing an additional 110,207 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.64. 222,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,768. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.14. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.71.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

