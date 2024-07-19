HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 2,491 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $683,599,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,794,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sysco by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,501 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,241,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,029,000 after acquiring an additional 240,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.62. 2,005,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,966. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

