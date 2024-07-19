HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 45 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,009 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,011,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,529,129,000 after acquiring an additional 118,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,727 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 24.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,644,696 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $407,506,000 after acquiring an additional 325,187 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,564,236 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $359,274,000 after acquiring an additional 65,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $9.98 on Friday, hitting $269.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,310,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,484. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

