HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 56,604 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,604 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIAL. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 589,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 79,739 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $700,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 423,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares during the last quarter.

DIAL stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,677. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66.

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

