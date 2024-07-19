HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 863 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,261,000 after buying an additional 1,488,791 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

NYSE EW traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.50. 2,399,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,403,795. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.11 and its 200-day moving average is $86.67. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $2,487,999.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $380,278.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $622,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $2,487,999.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,278.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

