HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 87 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Travelers Companies by 66.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Travelers Companies by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 837.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. TD Cowen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of TRV stock traded down $17.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,819,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,907. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.57. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile



The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

