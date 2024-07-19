HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 805 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Down 1.3 %

Workday stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,750,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,081. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.94. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.01 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.44.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

