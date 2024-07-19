HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,726,000 after acquiring an additional 89,931 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cimpress by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,905,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,433,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Cimpress by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cimpress by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $327,964.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 18,924 shares of company stock worth $1,584,807 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Cimpress Trading Down 2.8 %

Cimpress stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.61. The company had a trading volume of 96,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,436. Cimpress plc has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $100.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.46 and its 200-day moving average is $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.29). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $780.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cimpress

(Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Articles

