HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 405 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 5,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,577,268,000 after buying an additional 69,701 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM stock traded down $4.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $559.08. 894,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,157. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $389.90 and a 1-year high of $626.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $560.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MLM. Citigroup dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

