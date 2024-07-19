HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Boeing Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BA traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,086,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,237,350. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.