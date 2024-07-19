HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

VRDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 23.99 and a current ratio of 23.99. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $24.18.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.28. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 75,737.85%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. Viridian Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $21,780,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 719,007 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $13,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after purchasing an additional 233,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopp LeRoy C purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $3,601,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

