HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $327.06.

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

HCA opened at $321.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The company has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.20. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $344.20.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 632.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

