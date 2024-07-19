Head to Head Review: Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) & Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) and Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Dyadic International has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullinan Therapeutics has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dyadic International and Cullinan Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cullinan Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dyadic International presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 331.65%. Cullinan Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.01%. Given Dyadic International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than Cullinan Therapeutics.

28.0% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Cullinan Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of Dyadic International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Cullinan Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dyadic International and Cullinan Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International -347.92% -116.14% -76.15% Cullinan Therapeutics N/A -28.65% -27.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dyadic International and Cullinan Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $2.26 million 18.02 -$6.80 million ($0.28) -4.96 Cullinan Therapeutics $18.94 million 55.96 -$153.16 million ($3.13) -5.88

Dyadic International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cullinan Therapeutics. Cullinan Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dyadic International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cullinan Therapeutics beats Dyadic International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health. The company offers DYAI-100, SARS-CoV-2-RBD antigen vaccine candidate towards a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial to demonstrate the safety in humans of a protein produced using the C1 platform. It has also developed the Dapibus thermophilic, a filamentous fungal-based microbial protein production platform to enable the development and large-scale manufacture of cost-effective proteins, metabolites, and other biologic products for use in non-pharmaceutical applications, including food, nutrition, and wellness. The company has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd.; license agreement with South Africa's Rubic One Health; Joint Development Agreement with a Global Food Ingredient Company; and sub-license agreement with Abic Biological Laboratories Ltd., Alphazyme, LLC, and Abic Biological Laboratories Ltd. Dyadic International, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, the company's development products comprise CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; and CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for the treatment relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It has license and collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies; Harbour BioMed US Inc. for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of CLN-418; and co-development agreement with Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop Zipalertinib. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as Cullinan Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2024. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

