HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,577 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.18% of HealthEquity worth $12,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 82,280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 58,419 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY stock traded down $4.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.75. 598,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,493. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.57, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $88.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HealthEquity

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,231,138.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,511 shares of company stock worth $3,519,346. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.