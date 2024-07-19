Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Down to $6.01

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $5.75. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 285,878 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, July 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Cibc World Mkts raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.31 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In other news, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $121,728.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 607,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,556.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hecla Mining news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $150,412.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,182.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $121,728.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 607,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,556.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,105 shares of company stock valued at $329,486 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,567,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,090,000 after purchasing an additional 487,299 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 39,494 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $727,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,761,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 38,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

