Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Trading Down 3.2%

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 10,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Hempalta Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$14.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.38.

About Hempalta

Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.

