Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $235.00

Shares of Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 235 ($3.05) and last traded at GBX 235 ($3.05), with a volume of 147770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219 ($2.84).

Henry Boot Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £301.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,189.47, a P/E/G ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 208.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 194.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Boot

In other Henry Boot news, insider Darren Littlewood acquired 22,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £41,159.30 ($53,377.38). 68.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

