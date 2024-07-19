Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.08.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Argus raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

In related news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,464 shares of company stock worth $3,160,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 25,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

