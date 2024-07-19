High Ground Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 76,825 Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

High Ground Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 76,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,000. Warrior Met Coal makes up about 2.2% of High Ground Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. High Ground Investment Management LLP owned 0.15% of Warrior Met Coal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of HCC stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $69.68. 498,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average of $63.52.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

