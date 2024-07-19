Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,388,046 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 596,713 shares.The stock last traded at $26.41 and had previously closed at $26.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HOLI

Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 797.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 126.5% in the second quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 291,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 163,042 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 400.0% in the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 49,000.0% in the first quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.