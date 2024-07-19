Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stake Lifted by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Hologic by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,422,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,901,000 after acquiring an additional 115,051 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,165,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Hologic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 52,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 14.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $77.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hologic

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.