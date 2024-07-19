Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.26 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $26.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.85. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $27.39.
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.
A number of research firms have recently commented on HOMB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)
Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
