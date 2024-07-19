Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,024 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $38,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 38,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $3.06 on Friday, reaching $214.61. 2,186,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.15 and its 200-day moving average is $202.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.63.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

