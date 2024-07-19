Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Lifted by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 57,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,186,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,261. The stock has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.63.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

