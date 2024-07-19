Horizen (ZEN) Trading Up 34.2% This Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 34.2% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.25 or 0.00018219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $186.49 million and approximately $33.05 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00044322 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00039724 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,227,181 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.