Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

Huntington Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years. Huntington Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $14.86. 28,742,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,473,934. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. UBS Group decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $158,941.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 329,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,727.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at $902,298.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

