Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.74. 8,320,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,311,854. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

