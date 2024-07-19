Hyperdynamics (OTCMKTS:HDYNQ) vs. PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Head-To-Head Survey

Hyperdynamics (OTCMKTS:HDYNQ – Get Free Report) and PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Hyperdynamics has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEDEVCO has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Hyperdynamics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hyperdynamics and PEDEVCO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperdynamics 0 0 0 0 N/A PEDEVCO 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PEDEVCO has a consensus price target of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 68.27%.

3.3% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Hyperdynamics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.1% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hyperdynamics and PEDEVCO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperdynamics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PEDEVCO $30.74 million 3.02 $260,000.00 $0.01 104.00

PEDEVCO has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperdynamics.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperdynamics and PEDEVCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperdynamics N/A N/A N/A PEDEVCO 3.99% 1.31% 1.16%

Summary

PEDEVCO beats Hyperdynamics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperdynamics

(Get Free Report)

Hyperdynamics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Guinea, Northwest Africa. The company owns a 100% interest in a concession that covers an area of approximately 5,000 square miles in offshore Guinea. Hyperdynamics Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About PEDEVCO

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperdynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperdynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.