i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,022 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.90% of i3 Verticals worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,047,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 245,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 146,222 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals Trading Down 0.0 %

i3 Verticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.41. 64,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,478. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $783.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2,344.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIIV. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals Profile

(Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.