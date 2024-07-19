IDACORP, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (NYSE:IDA)

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the energy company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

IDACORP has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. IDACORP has a payout ratio of 57.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect IDACORP to earn $5.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

IDACORP Price Performance

NYSE IDA traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $94.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.58. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $106.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $448.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.21 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other IDACORP news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $142,635.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $156,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on IDA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

