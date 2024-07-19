iExec RLC (RLC) Market Cap Reaches $138.77 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for approximately $1.92 or 0.00002989 BTC on major exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $138.77 million and $6.83 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009515 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,225.48 or 1.00119911 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000953 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011916 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00070589 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.92822032 USD and is down -5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $6,640,527.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

