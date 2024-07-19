Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) CEO Peter Salzmann Sells 8,685 Shares

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Salzmann sold 8,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $257,857.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,385,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Salzmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Immunovant alerts:

On Tuesday, July 9th, Peter Salzmann sold 4,619 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $129,609.14.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Peter Salzmann sold 16,163 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $479,232.95.

Immunovant Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Immunovant stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.97. 776,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,983. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $45.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Immunovant by 11.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,478,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,314,000 after acquiring an additional 650,506 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $112,356,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Immunovant by 34.6% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,882,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,830,000 after acquiring an additional 484,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Immunovant by 16.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,862,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,163,000 after acquiring an additional 259,481 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Immunovant by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,436,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,499,000 after acquiring an additional 400,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on IMVT

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.