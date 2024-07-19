Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Insider Mark S. Levine Sells 2,505 Shares

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) insider Mark S. Levine sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $74,373.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017,673.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of IMVT stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.97. 776,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,983. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.14. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,478,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,314,000 after purchasing an additional 650,506 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,356,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,882,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,830,000 after purchasing an additional 484,332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,862,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,163,000 after purchasing an additional 259,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,436,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,499,000 after purchasing an additional 400,123 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

