Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $244.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Independent Bank Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of INDB traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.28. 51,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,623. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.62. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on INDB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

