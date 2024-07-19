Informa (LON:INF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $816.30

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 816.30 ($10.59) and traded as high as GBX 862.40 ($11.18). Informa shares last traded at GBX 853 ($11.06), with a volume of 2,083,177 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 975 ($12.64) to GBX 1,010 ($13.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 875.40 ($11.35).

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 848.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 816.93. The company has a market capitalization of £11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2,810.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

