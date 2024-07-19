Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Releases Earnings Results

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18, RTT News reports. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Infosys Stock Performance

INFY stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.81. 7,878,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,752,244. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $22.61.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.2035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on INFY. Macquarie upgraded Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

