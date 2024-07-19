Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.17.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE IR opened at $97.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $100.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.29.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 305.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 23,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6.0% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 7,671.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 308.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

