Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 125.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,034.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 119,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 108,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 150.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS KAPR opened at $32.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.04.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.