Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Receives “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.4 %

INO stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.23). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,238.91% and a negative return on equity of 88.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,482,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 122,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

