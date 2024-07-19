Insider Buying: Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Major Shareholder Buys 5,404 Shares of Stock

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 5,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,252.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,477,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,201,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Co. Ltd. Zuu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 2 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 4,342 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,446.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 6,297 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $81,861.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 5 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 30 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $390.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 2 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 100 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $1,300.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 1,500 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 6 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $78.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 789 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $10,257.00.

Pono Capital Two Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTWO remained flat at $13.04 during trading hours on Friday. 152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $36.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pono Capital Two

Pono Capital Two Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pono Capital Two stock. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in Pono Capital Two, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PTWO Free Report ) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.07% of Pono Capital Two worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pono Capital Two, Inc was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

