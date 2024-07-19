Insider Buying: Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA) Director Acquires 51,000 Shares of Stock

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) Director Steven Sangha bought 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$14,790.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Steven Sangha bought 40,000 shares of Sernova stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$12,400.00.

TSE:SVA remained flat at C$0.28 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,482. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. Sernova Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.27 and a 12 month high of C$0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.48.

Sernova last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of C($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Sernova Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 target price on Sernova and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

