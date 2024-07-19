Insider Selling: Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) EVP Sells 13,462 Shares of Stock

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $413,687.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,043,376.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.16.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.35. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 4,947.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BZH shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

