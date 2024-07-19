Insider Selling: Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Insider Sells 9,884 Shares of Stock

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) insider Charles Schoch sold 9,884 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $63,949.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,504.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Charles Schoch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 11th, Charles Schoch sold 8,897 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $53,115.09.
Candel Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CADL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,216. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $186.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of -0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $14.30.
Candel Therapeutics Company Profile
Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.
