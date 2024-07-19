Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $5,123,625.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $5,123,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,442,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,263,771.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Carvana Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $129.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.75. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $147.25. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 3.37.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVNA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after buying an additional 655,603 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,040,000 after buying an additional 53,318 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carvana by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its position in Carvana by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.