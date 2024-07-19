Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Sells $15,000.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) CTO Rachana Kumar sold 250 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $15,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Etsy Trading Down 2.0 %

ETSY stock opened at $63.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.06. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $102.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Etsy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Etsy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $86,494,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,616,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,207,000 after buying an additional 967,777 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,319,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,920,000 after buying an additional 952,907 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,309,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,136,000 after buying an additional 599,286 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 120.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 789,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,021,000 after buying an additional 431,993 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

