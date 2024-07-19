Insider Selling: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) CFO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $797,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,848.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 2.6 %

MS stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,553,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.82. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $109.11. The firm has a market cap of $165.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MS shares. Cfra lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 137,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 33,918 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

