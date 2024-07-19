Insider Selling: Nubian Resources Ltd. (CVE:NBR) Insider Sells 1,169,666 Shares of Stock

Nubian Resources Ltd. (CVE:NBR – Get Free Report) insider Athena Gold Corporation sold 1,169,666 shares of Nubian Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$70,179.96.

NBR stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.07. 1,177,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 14.75 and a quick ratio of 10.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.94. Nubian Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06.

Nubian Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia, Peru, and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as ICS Copper Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Nubian Resources Ltd. in February 2011.

