Insider Selling: Nubian Resources Ltd. (CVE:NBR) Insider Sells 1,169,666 Shares of Stock

Nubian Resources Ltd. (CVE:NBR – Get Free Report) insider Athena Gold Corporation sold 1,169,666 shares of Nubian Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$70,179.96.
Nubian Resources Price Performance
NBR stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.07. 1,177,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 14.75 and a quick ratio of 10.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.94. Nubian Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06.
Nubian Resources Company Profile
