Insider Selling: Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) CEO Sells $180,327.84 in Stock

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $180,327.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Donald Zurbay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of Patterson Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $139,296.25.

Patterson Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,018,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,003,000 after buying an additional 730,819 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,852,000 after buying an additional 523,226 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,741,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,287,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,081,000 after buying an additional 332,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

