Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,527 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Insmed worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Insmed stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.19. The company had a trading volume of 911,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,330. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $78.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

