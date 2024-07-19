IntegraFin (LON:IHP) PT Raised to GBX 400

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 390 ($5.06) to GBX 400 ($5.19) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday.

IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 374 ($4.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,337.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. IntegraFin has a twelve month low of GBX 208.73 ($2.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 377.50 ($4.90). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 341.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 303.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. IntegraFin’s payout ratio is presently 6,250.00%.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

